Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.73.

SBAC traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.13. 4,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.73. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

