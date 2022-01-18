Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.