Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 1,001,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

