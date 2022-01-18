Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target Increased to 1,400.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,300.00 to 1,400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunelm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $18.50 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $1.3571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.