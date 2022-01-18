Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.77 ($55.42).

DUE stock opened at €42.46 ($48.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.92. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a one year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

