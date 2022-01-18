Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Price Target Cut to €44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dürr (OTC:DUERF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTC DUERF traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79. Dürr has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

