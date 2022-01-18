Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.82

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $239.90 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,396,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

