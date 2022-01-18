E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.14

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 28809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETWO. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman acquired 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $336,526. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

