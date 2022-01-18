Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $66,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

