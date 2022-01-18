Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,178 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $56,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

