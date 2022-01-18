Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,907 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $78,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Omnicell by 222.2% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 15,044.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 36.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Omnicell stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

