Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,212 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Woodward worth $72,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.