Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $14.86. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 9,100 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

