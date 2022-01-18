Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Sells $1,250,000.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,467. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

