Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

