Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 140,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,542. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0402 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

