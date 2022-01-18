Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 140,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,542. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $12.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0402 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.