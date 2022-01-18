Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,240. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $14.01.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
