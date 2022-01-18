Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,240. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,923,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after buying an additional 128,681 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 101.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,372,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

