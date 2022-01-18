Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,790. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 54.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

