Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Edison International worth $76,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,442.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.96. 8,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,060. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

