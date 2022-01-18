Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 16,830 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises approximately 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $61,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,240 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. 9,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,660. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.