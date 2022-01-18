Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,812 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $12.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.39. 579,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The company has a market cap of $888.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.07. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.16 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.38.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,515 shares of company stock valued at $204,647,903 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

