Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $25.17 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

