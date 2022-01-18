Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $35.45 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,811 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,700,031. The company has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

