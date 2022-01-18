Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.12. 5,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average is $324.76. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $220.04 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

