EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.69

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 63413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

