Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $51,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

