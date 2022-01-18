Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Down 1.7%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.53. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.