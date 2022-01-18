Elgethun Capital Management Buys 264 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. 59,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.