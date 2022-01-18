Elgethun Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.48. 32,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.05 and a 200 day moving average of $354.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

