Elgethun Capital Management Sells 12,575 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 732,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,752,859. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $234.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

