Elgethun Capital Management Sells 8,207 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

