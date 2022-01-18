Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Trimmed by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

