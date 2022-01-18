Endor Protocol Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $612,120.52 and approximately $32,346.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00312705 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008854 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002279 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

