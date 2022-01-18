Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $210.35 million and $1.48 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00016823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.07476859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.45 or 0.99993158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

