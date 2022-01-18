ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.59 ($16.58).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.22 ($15.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.36. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

