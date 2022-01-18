Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

