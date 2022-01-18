EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

