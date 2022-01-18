EOSDT Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002286 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $73.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.07454880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.78 or 0.99908537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007665 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

