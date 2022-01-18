EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Sells $120,575.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. 13,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 150.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

