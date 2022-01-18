Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

BTSDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $1.77 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

