Equities Analysts Set Expectations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$268.79 million during the quarter.

