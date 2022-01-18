Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.37.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 7.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Residential by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Equity Residential by 87.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.