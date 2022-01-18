Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.67

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 37498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

