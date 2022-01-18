Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report sales of $61.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $302.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

EPRT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $27.32. 18,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,360. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

