Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,175 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.59 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $160.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

