Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,380 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 83.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.65. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

