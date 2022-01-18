Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,814 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

