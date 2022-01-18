Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.57% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

