Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $252.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $163.70 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day moving average of $219.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.