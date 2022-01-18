Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce $114.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $136.22 million. Euronav posted sales of $111.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $352.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,641.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 341,445 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

